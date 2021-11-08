Top Vatican archbishop says Paul VI ‘abrogated’ traditional liturgy
November 08, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for Divine Worship has written the traditional Latin Mass was “abrogated by Pope St. Paul VI.”
That statement by Archbishop Arthur Roche appears to be a direct contradiction of the statement by Pope Benedict XVI, in Summorum Pontificum, that the traditional liturgy “is nonetheless to be considered an extraordinary expression of the same lex orandi of the Church and duly honored for its venerable and ancient usage.”
Archbishop Roche made his statement in an August 4 letter to English Cardinal Vincent Nichols. That letter has now been made public by GloriaTV.
Although he made it clear that Pope Francis hopes for the eventual complete elimination of the traditional liturgy, Archbishop Roche said that under the terms of Traditionis Custodes, questions of whether and when to allow the Tridentine usage lie under the “exclusive competence” of each diocesan bishop. The English-born Vatican official recommended a cautious approach to Cardinal Nichols, saying that bishops may choose “exceptional concessions” to allow the traditional liturgy for the sake of preserving Church unity. He said that this his dicastery is “attentively studying the implications” of Traditionis Custodes, and will offer further guidance.
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 1:57 AM ET USA
What a messy statement this is... >>LM was abrogated by St. Paul VI<< - abrogated by which particular document? >>Bishops may choose “exceptional concessions” for the sake of preserving Church unity<< It's obvious that many "liberals" among bishops will have no consideration whatsoever about "preserving Church unity" and be more than happy to stick it to the "conservatives" among their priests and their flock.
-
Posted by: frjt -
Nov. 08, 2021 7:09 PM ET USA
Holy Spirit, abrogate this time in the flailing of the Church