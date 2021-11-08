Catholic World News

Pope, at audience, cautions against hypocrisy

November 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that all Christians “must watch out” for tendencies toward hypocrisy, in themselves and others, as he addressed his Sunday public audience on November 8.



At the conclusion of his reflections on the day’s Scripture readings, the Pope asked for prayers for Ethiopia, where a humanitarian crisis is growing; and for Sierra Leone, where about 100 people were killed in an oil-tanker explosion.

