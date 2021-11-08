Catholic World News

Hindu mob breaks up Christian prayer service in India, charges ‘forced conversions’

November 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Hindu militants broken into a Christian church on Sunday in India’s Karnataka state, to charge the Protestant pastor with forcibly converting people to Christianity. The mob imprisoned Rev. Lema Cherian and about 30 other Christians—with police declining to be involved. The Protestant leader said that he was “just leading a prayer with a group of interested people,” denying any attempt at proselytism.

