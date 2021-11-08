Catholic World News

Vatican will lose $115 million in London real-estate debacle

November 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican stands to lose €100 million—$115 million—in the pending sale of a London property that has been the main focus of a financial scandal. The sale of the property, now being negotiated, is expected to bring in €200 million; the Vatican invested €350 million in the property. Questions about the transaction led to a series of criminal charges, and prompted the historic Vatican trial that is now underway.

