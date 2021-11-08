Catholic World News
Ecumenical Patriarch released after stent procedure
November 08, 2021
» Continue to this story on AP
CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, underwent a stent procedure in New York while on a 12-day journey to the United States.
He was released from the hospital on November 5.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!