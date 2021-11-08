Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch released after stent procedure

November 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, underwent a stent procedure in New York while on a 12-day journey to the United States.



He was released from the hospital on November 5.

