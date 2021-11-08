Catholic World News

Vatican hosts conference on ‘rethinking anthropology’

November 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Rethinking anthropology: toward a new humanism” is the theme of the 2021 plenary assembly of the Pontifical Council for Culture.



On November 5, Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, the pontifical council’s president, and Ivano Dionigi, president of the Pontifical Academy for Latin, discussed “Athens and Jerusalem: the anthropology of the classical and biblical worlds” (video with English subtitles).

