Catholic World News

Pope-emeritus Benedict pays tribute to late Orthodox prelate

November 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has sent a German-language message to a conference at the University of Fribourg (Switzerland) commemorating the 10th anniversary of the death of Metropolitan Damaskinos. The two first met in Bonn in 1959.



A decade after the prelate’s death, “the fruit of a living inner relationship with Orthodoxy has remained and continues to grow in the friendship that binds me ever more to the Ecumenical Patriarch,” Pope Emeritus Benedict wrote.



Cardinal Kurt Koch, Prefect of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, also paid tribute to the late prelate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!