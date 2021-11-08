Catholic World News

3 Capuchin Franciscan martyrs beatified in Spain

November 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Blesseds Benet de Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Josep Oriol de Barcelona and Domènech de Sant Pere de Riudebitlles, who were martyred in 1936 during the Spanish Civil War, were beatified in Manresa on November 6.



“They were killed during the religious persecution of the last century in Spain, proving to be meek and courageous witnesses to Christ,” Pope Francis said the following day. “May their example help today’s Christians to remain faithful to their vocation, even in times of trial.”

