Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper lauds Italian town’s residents for rescuing migrants

November 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In the most prominent front-page story in its November 6 edition (“From guards of the border to guardians of brothers”), the Vatican newspaper praised the residents of the Italian town of Isola di Capo Rizzuto (map) for forming a human chain to rescue 88 migrants from Turkey whose boat ran aground off the coast (Italian article).



“Other similar stories could be added,” Gaetano Vallini commented. “Stories, and images, of great solidarity and humanity, in contrast with those of walls and fences, which tell of ever more closed and fearful societies, incapable of welcoming.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!