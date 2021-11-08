Catholic World News

‘Crises help us to grow,’ Pope tells Retrouvaille

November 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On November 6, Pope Francis addressed members of Retrouvaille, which assists married couples facing difficult challenges in their relationship.



After reflecting on crises, wounds, and accompaniment, the Pope concluded, “I thank you for your commitment and I encourage you to continue. I entrust it to the protection of the Virgin Mary and Saint Joseph. I bless you all, your families and I pray for the couples you accompany.”

