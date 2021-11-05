Catholic World News

Planned Parenthood fundraiser on Catholic university campus

November 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: A fundraiser for Planned Parenthood will take place on the campus of Loyola Marymount University, despite opposition from pro-life students. The event is hosted by LMU Women in Politics, an undergraduate organization. The university administration has not intervened or objected to the fundraiser.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!