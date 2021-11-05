Catholic World News

New report details experience of Christians detained in North Korea

November 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Christian prisoners “would escape a beating if their prayers went undetected by the correctional officers, but they would be beaten if they were caught,” according to the report. “On one occasion when they were caught praying, they were beaten every morning for 20 consecutive days.”

