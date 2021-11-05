Catholic World News

Bethlehem is open for business, waiting for tourists

November 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “On Nov. 1, Israel opened its borders to tourists who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or can show proof of recovery within the past six months; this means tourists will also be able to reach Bethlehem,” according to the report, which estimates pandemic-related losses to Bethlehem at $1 billion.

