Archbishop Gomez: ‘Woke’ movements are ‘dangerous substitutes for true religion’

November 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Whatever we call these movements — ‘social justice,’ ‘wokeness,’ ‘identity politics,’ ‘intersectionality,’ ‘successor ideology’ — they claim to offer what religion provides,” Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles said in a November 4 address. “In denying God, these new movements have lost the truth about the human person.”



“This explains their extremism, and their harsh, uncompromising, and unforgiving approach to politics,” he added. “These strictly secular movements are causing new forms of social division, discrimination, intolerance, and injustice.”

