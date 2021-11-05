Catholic World News

US bishops weigh in on Build Back Better Act, call for elimination of abortion funding

November 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Welcoming provisions related to the “social safety net, family supports, housing, and care for creation,” six bishops who chair USCCB committees expressed concerned about language that would “exclude many faith-based providers from participation” in federally-funded early childhood education.”



The bishops added, “It is completely unacceptable that the current House version of the Build Back Better Act expands taxpayer funding of abortion.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

