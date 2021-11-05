Catholic World News

The future rests on education toward mutual respect: papal message to Georgetown conference

November 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Georgetown University and the Jesuit journal La Civiltà Cattolica are sponsoring a conference on “The Culture of Encounter: The Future of Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue.”



The conference commemorates the first anniversary of the Pope’s third encyclical letter, Fratelli tutti, which is devoted to fraternity and social friendship.

