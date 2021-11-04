Catholic World News

Catholic Church in Holy Land offers ‘Eucharistic hospitality’ for Eastern churches

November 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of the Holy Land have issued ecumenical guidelines indicating that Catholic priests are authorized to administer the Eucharist, Penance, and the last rites to members of the Orthodox faithful who in need and are “adequately prepared.” Orthodox godparents are permitted for Catholic baptisms as well. The directive from the Catholic bishops emphasizes that Christians in the region, living together, should ordinarily “practice their faith and sacramental life in their own churches,” but recognize the common faith that they share.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!