Vatican exploring papal trip to North Korea?

November 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican may explore the possibility of a trip by Pope Francis to North Korea, a ranking Vatican official has disclosed. President Moon Jae-in of South Korea recently issued an invitation to the Pontiff. Archbishop Lazarus You Heung-sik, the Korean-born prefect of the Congregation for Clergy, told reporters that the Vatican “makes efforts to foster conditions for the Pope to visit North Korea through various channels.”

