Texan voters bar government restrictions on religious services

November 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Texas voters on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment that bans government restrictions on religious services. The measure—which won support on more than 60% of the ballots cast—forbids the sort of restrictions that were imposed on churches by health officials in response to the Covid epidemic.

