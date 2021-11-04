Catholic World News

Franciscan sister named to #2 spot in Vatican City governorate

November 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Raffaella Petrini has been named by Pope Francis to be the secretary-general of the Vatican governorate: the body that administers the affairs of the Vatican city-state. She is the first woman to rise to the second-ranking post in the governorate, succeeding Bishop Fernando Vergez Alzaga, who was promoted to become the president of the body last month.

