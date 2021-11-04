Catholic World News

US bishops’ migration chairman welcomes renewed termination of ‘remain in Mexico’ policy

November 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The Biden administration late Friday asked the courts to unwind a decision forcing them to reimplement the Remain in Mexico policy after it once again issued a memo rescinding the Trump-era directive,” The Hill reported.



Bishop Mario Dorsonville, the US bishops’ migration chairman, said, “We welcome this action by the Administration, given the well documented harms and injustices caused by MPP, and we pray that this unfortunate chapter in American history will finally come to a close. At the same time, we remain deeply concerned about the continued use of Title 42 to summarily expel asylum seekers and other vulnerable persons, especially families.”

