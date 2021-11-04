Catholic World News

Imitate the saints and pray for the dead, Pope urges

November 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In remarks that were not included in the Vatican’s English translation of the November 3 general audience, Pope Francis repeatedly urged the faithful to pray for the dead.



“Yesterday, celebrating the commemoration of all the faithful departed, we entrusted our loved ones to Divine Mercy and, in particular, those who await our prayerful help to enter into the joy of eternal life,” Pope Francis said. “Prayer for the deceased, sustained by the hope given to us by the Risen Christ, is not the celebration of the cult of death, but is an act of charity towards our brothers and sisters and a bearing of one another’s burdens.”



“May these days of reflection and prayer,” the Pope added, “be an invitation for everyone to imitate the saints, who remained faithful to the divine plan throughout their lives.”

