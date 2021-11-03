Catholic World News

Jordan: Christian and Muslim leaders join in plea to protect shrines

November 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Christian and Muslim leaders in Jordan have united in an appeal for the preservation of religious institution from acts of violence. More than forty religious leaders signed the appeal, which was initiated by Prince Hassan Bin Talal. Citing the statement on human fraternity that was co-signed by Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed al Tayyeb, the appeal calls for respect for houses of worship, shrines, and sites of cultural value such as libraries.

