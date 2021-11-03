Catholic World News

Now is the time to ‘dream big’ and act to protect the environment, Pope writes in book preface

November 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On the occasion of COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, the Vatican Publishing House is publishing “The Laudato Si’ Reader: An Alliance of Care for Our Common Home.” The new book includes commentary by UN Secretary General António Guterres.



(Written in 2015, Laudato Si’ is Pope Francis’s second encyclical letter.)

