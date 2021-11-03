Catholic World News

On All Saints Day, Pope emphasizes the ‘joy and prophecy’ of the saints

November 03, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: During his Angelus address on November 1, All Saints Day, Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 5:1-12, the Gospel of the day. He concluded, “May the Holy Virgin give us something of her soul, that blessed soul that joyfully magnified the Lord, who ‘has put down the mighty from their thrones, and exalted those of low degree’ (cf. Lk 1:52).”

