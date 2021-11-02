Catholic World News

Declining Homosexuality in the American Priesthood

November 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on Public Discourse

CWN Editor's Note: The 2021 Survey of American Catholic Priests, when compared with earlier surveys, appears to show a marked decrease in the number of young priests who report homosexual tendencies and a corresponding increase in those who regard homosexual behavior as always sinful.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!