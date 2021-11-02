Catholic World News

Spanish bishop rips Biden for claiming papal support

November 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A Spanish bishop has criticized US President Joe Biden for claiming that Pope Francis encouraged him to receive Communion. Bishop José Ignacio Munilla of San Sebastain said that Biden’s claims of papal support were “incredible statements,” and charged that the American politician was “manipulating the Pope” to soothe his conscience.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!