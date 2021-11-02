Catholic World News

Pakistani Christian held two years without trail on blasphemy charge

November 02, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Human-rights activists in Pakistan are asking the government to address the case of Stephen Masih, a Christian who has been more than two years in custody on blasphemy charges without a trial. Mental-health officials have found Masih unfit to stand trial, and court hearings have produced no evidence to support the charge against him.

