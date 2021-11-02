Action Alert!
FALL CHALLENGE!   $91,551 left to win a $105,000 matching grant by Dec 8.   Essential to continue in 2022.   Your gift will count twice!
Catholic Culture Trusted Commentary
Catholic Culture Trusted Commentary
Catholic World News

Annual Vatican message to Hindus emphasizes outreach to those in despair

November 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Christians and Hindus: Together bringing light into people’s lives in times of despair” is the theme of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue’s annual message to Hindus for the festival of Diwali (Encyclopaedia Britannica article).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Vision Book Cover Prints
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.