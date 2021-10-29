Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke: US bishops should back discipline for pro-abortion politicians

October 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on Cardinal Burke's web site

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raymond Burke has agued that the US episcopal conference should give support to bishops who do their pastoral duty “by correcting the scandal of Catholic politicians who publicly and obstinately promoted procured abortion.”



In a statement released on October 28, Cardinal Burke insisted that the issue is “a matter of life and death for the unborn and of eternal salvation for the Catholic politicians involved.” Taking disciplinary action, he said, has “nothing to do with interfering in politics.” Rather, it is a question of “safeguarding of the sanctity of the Holy Eucharist, to the salvation of the souls of the Catholic politicians in question.”



The cardinal’s statement was issued on the eve of a meeting between Pope Francis and President Joe Biden—a meeting media attention focused on Biden’s support for unrestricted abortion.



In his statement Cardinal Burke traced the history of the US bishops’ debate on the question—in which he has been an important participant. He observed: “I find, at best, naive the common refrain that what is needed is more dialogue with the Catholic politicians and legislators in question.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!