Manitoba court upholds Covid restrictions on churches

October 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The “decision to temporarily close places of worship and otherwise limit the size of gatherings, was rational, reasoned and defensible in the circumstances of an undeniable public health crisis,” the court said in its ruling.

