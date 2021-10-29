Catholic World News

Anti-conversion law foments anti-Christian campaign in central India

October 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: “Even an act of Christian charity can be construed as a case of illegally attempted conversion,” Father Rocky Shah, public relations officer of the Diocese of Jhabua, said of the anti-conversion law in Madhya Pradesh. The central Indian state (map) is 91% Hindu, 7% Muslim, and 0.3% Christian.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!