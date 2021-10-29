Catholic World News

Catholic schools in Guernsey ‘may have to close’ if new discrimination law passes, bishop warns

October 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In an upcoming ballot initiative, voters in Guernsey will decide whether to approve an anti-discrimination law. The wording of the law would make it illegal for Catholic schools to hire only Catholic administrators, Bishop Philip Egan warned.

