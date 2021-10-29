Catholic World News

At San Francisco Catholic high school, most students walk out of pro-life presentation

October 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on San Francisco Chronicle

CWN Editor's Note: “It’s been so hard to go from an environment of female empowerment to someone telling me what I can and can’t do with my body,” said one student at Archbishop Riordan High School said in response to the presentation by Megan Almon of the Life Training Institute.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!