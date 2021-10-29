Catholic World News

Cleveland diocese to reopen seminarian coercion investigation

October 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Three former seminarians alleged the diocese did not respond appropriately to their allegations of coercion. Father James Cosgrove, 35, resigned on October 6, more than a year after the diocese first received the allegations.

