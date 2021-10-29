Catholic World News

Italy’s disputed homophobia bill defeated in Senate

October 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a diplomatic note leaked in June, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States, registered opposition to proposed legislation, in part because it had the potential to criminalize the articulation of Church teaching. In doing so, the prelate invoked the rights of the Holy See under the 1929 Lateran Treaty—prompting a backlash from Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

