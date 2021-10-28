Catholic World News

Viral Washington video shows man disrupting Mass, getting into physical confrontation at altar

October 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The incident took place at St. Frances Cabrini Parish in Lakewood, a city of 60,000 in the State of Washington.



“The events leading up to this unfortunate incident began last month,” said Father Paul Brunet, the parish priest. “After an initial pastoral appointment with (name redacted), his behavior has worsened and become less predictable.”



“He has engaged in a course of abusive and threatening conduct, directed not just at me but towards the parish and school staff,” the priest added. “Under the circumstances, the parish and school had no other choice but to obtain a ‘No Trespass’ order.”

