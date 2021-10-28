Catholic World News

Michigan Catholic Conference: Gov. Whitmer ought to back school choice bill, not veto it

October 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The proposed program would be “open to children in foster care, with a disability, or who come from a low-income household, which the bill defines as one earning less than 200 percent of the cutoff to receive free or reduced-price school lunch,” Reason reported. “Participants in the program may use their allotted funds (the amount varies based on the reason for qualification) toward enrollment in a private school.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

