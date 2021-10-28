Catholic World News

Sostituto travels to Armenia, opens nunciature

October 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In an unusual move, the Sostituto—who coordinates the internal affairs of the Roman Curia, and is typically not involved in foreign relations—has traveled to Armenia to open a nunciature there. Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra delivered two addresses in Yerevan, the nation’s capital.



Cardinal Pietro Parolin is the Holy See’s Secretary of State, and his Secretariat has three sections: the Section for General Affairs (led by the Sostituto, or Substitute), the Section for Relations with States (led by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher), and the Section for Diplomatic Staff (led by Jan Romeo Pawlowski).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

