‘Healing on a summer night’: Vatican publishes additional details of healing mentioned by Pope

October 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In his October 24 Angelus address on Bartimaeus, Pope Francis spoke of the healing of a girl after her father prayed at a Marian shrine. In a Vatican newspaper article, Argentine journalist Virginia Bonard spoke with a Buenos Aires priest about the healing.



In recounting the healing, the Pope began, “I am reminded of the story—which I have seen—of the father . . .” The Pope later said, “This is not a story: I saw this myself, in the other diocese [Buenos Aires].” The unnamed priest told Bonard, “I witnessed that miracle. When I talked about it with the current Pope, then bishop of Buenos Aires, I asked him to always talk about it in the first person, not to name me, please.”

