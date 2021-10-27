Catholic World News

Pope tightening control over Knights of Malta

October 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On October 26 the Vatican announced that Pope Francis has extended the authority of Cardinal Silvano Maria Tomasi as his delegate to supervise the restructuring of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta. Pope Francis intervened in 2017 to change the leadership of the order. Since that time divisions within the group have continued, however. A Pillar analysis concludes that the Pope’s latest move “appears to signal an end to the need for compromise.”

