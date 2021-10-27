Catholic World News

Lebanese prelate suggests ‘institutional compromise’ in political crisis

October 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Maronite Catholic Patriarch Bechara Rai has called for an “institutional compromise” to defuse a political crisis in Lebanon. The Lebanese prelate met with the country’s president, prime minister, and parliament leader in a series of talks on October 26, later telling reporters that he had spoken of a “constitutional and legal” approach to resolve tensions that erupted in a series of sniper shootings this month.

