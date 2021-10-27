Catholic World News

Texas bishop condemns ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

October 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, Texas, has demanded an immediate end to the “Remain in Mexico” policy, which blocks migrants from entering the US until their application for legal entry has been processed.



Bishop Seitz urged President Biden, “as a person who values your Catholic faith and the leader of our country,” to end the “disastrous policies of deterrence” that slow immigration and “put in place at the border humane policies.”



The “Remain in Mexico” policy was abolished by President Biden shortly after he took office, but a court ruling overturned that decision.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!