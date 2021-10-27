Catholic World News

Pope to visit Canada

October 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted an invitation from the Canadian bishops to visit their country “on a pilgrimage of healing and reconciliation.” No date for the papal visit has been set.



Native tribes in Canada have demanded an apology from the Pope for the abuses in “residential schools”—which were set up by the government for the care of native children, but usually administered by religious orders and other church groups.

