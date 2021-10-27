Catholic World News

In Venezuela, economic crisis has brought many closer to the Church, bishop says

October 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The best contribution we can make to the country is a genuine discernment based on the principles of the social doctrine of the Church,” said Bishop Raul Biord of La Guaira. “Sometimes, such a voice can upset members of the government or of the opposition, or different economic and social groups, but the prophecy cannot remain silent.”



“The proclamation of the Kingdom of God often goes against the injustices that people commit and the harm they inflict upon the poorest,” he added.

