Catholic World News

Canadian diocese requires Covid vaccination to attend Mass

October 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “It will be mandatory for all persons 12 and older wishing to attend Masses or Services in our churches to demonstrate proof of vaccination by using the Vaccine Passport: NLVaxPass or by showing proof of vaccination by presenting their QR code before entering our churches,” Bishop Robert Anthony Daniels of Grand Falls wrote in a recent letter.



The diocese is one of three in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!