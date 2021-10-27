Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch, Cardinal Gregory meet at Georgetown University

October 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1940 and installed in 1991, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches. During a meeting with President Biden, he discussed climate change and the pandemic, encouraging vaccination.

