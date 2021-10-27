Catholic World News

British Columbia parish receives warning for not following lockdown order

October 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on Energeticcity.ca

CWN Editor's Note: All indoor and outdoor worship services have been forbidden by an order (p. 11) of the Northern Health Authority of British Columbia. The Church of the Resurrection in Fort St. John announced that “due to inconvenience and unavoidable reasons, we are not conducting in vehicle worship services in our parish as we had planned.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!