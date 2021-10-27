Caritas leader calls for radical conversion, reconciliation with creation
October 27, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies, is preparing to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its establishment by Venerable Pius XII.
“This pandemic has shown us that we will all become more and more vulnerable without care for humanity and Creation,” said Aloysius John, the confederation’s general secretary. “Today the world needs more than ever a radical conversion of hearts and minds, and reconciliation with creation.”
