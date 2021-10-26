Catholic World News

Polish prelate: Traditionis Custodes ‘resolved too harshly’

October 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Polish cardinal has reported that Vatican officials acknowledged the concerns of traditionalist Catholics were “resolved to harshly” by the papal document Traditionis Custodes, and the result could cause division rather than aid unity in the Church.



Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz of Warsaw said that during ad limina meetings with Vatican officials, Polish bishops suggested a more generous response to traditionalists. He said that the bishops are still waiting for guidance on the implementation of the papal directive.

